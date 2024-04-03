Hendricks Factual Media Llc Sells 139,176 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $143,351.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,021,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,652,184.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CURI stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

