Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

HLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $832.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 801,644 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in Herbalife by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Herbalife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,664 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

