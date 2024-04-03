Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $155.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

