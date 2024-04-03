Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $784.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.