Hilton H. Howell, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 96.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 357,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.