Hofer & Associates. Inc Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.