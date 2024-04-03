HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

