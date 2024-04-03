Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $342.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $470.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $472.16.

NYSE:HUM opened at $304.33 on Tuesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

