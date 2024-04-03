Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $396.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $427.00 to $396.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUM. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $472.16.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $304.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Humana by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

