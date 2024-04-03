i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $748.16 million, a PE ratio of -320.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 166.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $6,807,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 937,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,439 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

