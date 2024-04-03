Ian Shakil Sells 31,994 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,923.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUGX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

