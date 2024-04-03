IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,108,477.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 97,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $937,690.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,753,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,108,477.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927 in the last three months. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %

IGMS stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,568.83% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.