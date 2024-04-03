Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.11.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -1 EPS for the current year.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
