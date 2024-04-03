Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 456,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 5,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 418,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immunic

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.