Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

