Insider Buying: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Acquires $20,790.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim purchased 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of -0.50.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
