Insider Buying: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Director Acquires $20,790.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) Director Peter S. Kim purchased 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRDA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of -0.50.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 44,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,009,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

