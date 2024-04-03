Insider Buying: Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Acquires $91,284.70 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 12,857 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,542,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,805.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,580 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Team

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Team by 401.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

