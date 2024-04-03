Insider Selling: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Sells $374,971.80 in Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $374,971.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $372.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,598,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,556 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 798,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

