Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells $1,283,300.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $636.20 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.61.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.