Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $636.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chemed by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Chemed by 229.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 377.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

