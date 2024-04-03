Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Sells $514,403.84 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $514,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.