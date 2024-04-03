Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20.

GM opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

