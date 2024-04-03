Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Sells $77,480.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.05.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.