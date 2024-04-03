Insider Selling: Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells $573,533.10 in Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBTYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

