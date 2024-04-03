Insider Selling: LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) EVP Sells $274,254.75 in Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LXU opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.68. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $11.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $637.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

