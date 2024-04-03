Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Sells $1,606,656.36 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,538,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,070,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

