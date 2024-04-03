Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells $11,533.33 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $11,533.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $12,269.50.

On Monday, March 25th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 2,650 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $12,693.50.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bloom Burton cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

