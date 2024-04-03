Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

TMC stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $502.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 93.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

