Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 1,440 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,904 shares in the company, valued at $152,649,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40.

On Friday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.83. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $87.36.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

