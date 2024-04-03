Insider Selling: Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $62,250.00 in Stock

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

