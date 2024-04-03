Insight Folios Inc Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,110,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $421.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $275.37 and a 52-week high of $430.82.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

