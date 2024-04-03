Insight Inv LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 180,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $160.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

