Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

