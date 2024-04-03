Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $44.49. 10,963,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 44,809,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

