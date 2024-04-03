Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.60. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,182,015 shares changing hands.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $774.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

