Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $130.40

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and traded as high as $137.54. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $137.45, with a volume of 15,525 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $3,099,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,280,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

