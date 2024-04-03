Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $130.40

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and traded as high as $137.54. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $137.45, with a volume of 15,525 shares.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.