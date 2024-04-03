Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

