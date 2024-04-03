Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

