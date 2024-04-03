Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.48

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 6126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,856,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,027,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,754,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

