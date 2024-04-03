Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Up 5.6% in March

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ISTR stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. Investar has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Investar had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Investar’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

