Investors Buy Large Volume of ChargePoint Put Options (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 101,956 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average daily volume of 57,795 put options.

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 124.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

