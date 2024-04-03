Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Shares of Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.70. Invivyd shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 82,771 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Invivyd Price Performance

Insider Activity at Invivyd

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

