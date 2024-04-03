iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 46,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

About iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,956,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 147.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 4,685,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.