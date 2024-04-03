Iris Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,245 call options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,272 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

