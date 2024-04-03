iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825,462 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 1.37% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $131,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2268 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.