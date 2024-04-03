iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.47% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

