iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,350,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 3.97% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,104,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEFA opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

