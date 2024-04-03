iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,491,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,568 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 2.31% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,693,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

