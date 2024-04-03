iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lowered by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,491,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,568 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.7% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned 2.31% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,693,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,306,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,744,000 after acquiring an additional 566,864 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,408,000 after acquiring an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

