iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

