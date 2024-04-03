iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.97 and a 200 day moving average of $471.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.