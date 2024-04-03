iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.97 and a 200 day moving average of $471.60.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
